School District of Lee County votes to keep Superintendent Adkins

The School District of Lee County Superintendent Dr. Greg Adkins gets to keep his job. The decision comes after he took heated public comments from nearly two dozen community members.

The school board voted three to four in favor of Adkins to keep his job. The meeting concluded about 30 minutes ago, after around four hours of discussion. Earlier Tuesday evening, Melisa Giovanelli made a motion to terminate Superintendent Adkins. Then, we went through more than two dozen people during public comment.

Many of them expressed support of the Superintendent while others said he should be fired. But ultimately, it came down to the school boards four to three vote. Adkins said he is glad this is over and thanked the people who supported him.

“I’m very humbled from the board that I’ve received from the community,” Adkins said. “The reason I’m here, honestly, is because of that support. This is something that I know I have a large number of people have expressed they are counting on me to help carry us through this.”

Right after the meeting, the school board went through the pros and cons of the school board meeting Tuesday evening. Gwen Gittens said it is a plus they maintained civility. She told a negative was they need to stop personal attacks.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Michael Mora