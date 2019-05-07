Fort Myers, FL

Scammers target elderly people online

Published: May 7, 2019 9:28 AM EDT

It’s a massive problem that costs elderly people three billion dollars a year. As internet savvy folks start to age, online scams are becoming more frequent. Crime Prevention Specialist Heather Turco explains what you can do about it.

