Naples man shocks families as he runs nude through a neighborhood

A naked man runs through a family neighborhood right in front of parents and kids! It all happened along U.S. 41 in East Naples, just south of Davis Blvd.

“This is one of the weirdest things I’ve ever seen,” said Oscar Campos, a witness.

When you are having a barbecue outside with your family, you are not expecting to look up from the grill — laying your eyes on a naked man walking around, touching himself.

“There was a lady who passed by with her kids,” Campos said. “She had to cover their faces.”

But that is what Campos said he, his girlfriend and mother saw Sunday night. They said nothing phased the man.

“He stood by the road when there were cars passing by and everything,” Campos said.

They called 911 while keeping a safe distance.

“All i see is just his a** and he’s doing something with his hands,” Campos said. “It’s disgusting.”

Deputies said they saw the suspect, Jamie Whiting, 52, laying on his stomach in the alley and arrested him.

The arrest report said Whiting told deputies he was going for a walk and typically did this. But witnesses said they have never seen him before.

Whiting is a convicted felon. Right now, he is behind bars facing a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure in public.

“That was just weird,” Campos said. “Never expected to see something like that.”

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Michael Mora