Lee County semi-truck parking crackdown in residential neighborhoods

If you live in Lee County, there will be new rules about what you can park on your property. Some homeowners showed up to tell their county government that the new ordinance that is going too far.

Lee County leaders said enough is enough. No more parking commercial tractor trailers in the neighborhood.

“We regularly get complaints from people who live in residential neighborhoods that semi drivers are bringing their rakes home overnight and parking them either on the county right of way or in the vacant lot next to their house,” said District 4 Commissioner Brian Hamman. “That is not the type of vehicle to have in a residential area.”

But the new ordinance created a new series of complaints. The commissioners hope the decision will cut down on the amount of money they spend on road pavement in areas such as Lehigh Acres. But some said that is not true.

“This is geared towards repeat offenders,” Hamman said. “People who have been warned by code enforcement. Who have been warned by the sheriffs.”

If your truck weighs more than 15,000 pounds, then it is time to find a new place to park. But there is an exception – if you own property that is zoned agricultural, this ordinance does not apply.

“The county is not going to send an army of deputies or code enforcement to look for trucks commercial vehicles violations,” Hamman said. “This is going to be driven based upon if your neighbors are happy with you.”

Reporter: Brendon Leslie

Writer: Michael Mora