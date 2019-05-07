How the Collier County Sheriff’s Office is keeping you safe on the water

With miles of coastline and water as far as the eye can see, how do local law enforcement agencies keep them secure? With a marine unit.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office corporals Todd Byrnes and Mike Craig take WINK News Safety and Security Specialist Rich Kolko out on the water to show you how their keeping you safe.

Cpl. Byrns with the CCSO Marine Unit says they’re there to “Make sure everybody is out having a good time but doing it safely.”

With 120 miles of shoreline and hundreds of square miles to patrol, it takes a fleet to keep Southwest Florida safe.

The marine unit has 10 vessels constantly on the lookout for anyone breaking the law, needing help, or even slowing down to pick up litter to keep Southwest Florida beautiful.

While out on the water, Cpl. Byrnes pulled over a boat for going too fast in a no-wake zone. Despite being stopped, Denise Snyder of Isle of Capri says, she’s glad a team is on the water looking out for her.

“It great, just makes sure everyone is following the rules. Cause a lot of people, even if they own the boats, don’t follow the rules,” she said.

Enforcing the laws is only a part of the unit’s everyday mission.

Marine Unit Operational Supervisor Sgt. Dave Bruening says it’s about safety, “Whenever there is a marine emergency kicked off, everyone is dispatched that we work in conjunction with to bring that to a safe resolution.”

Saving lives is also part of the job.

“Our commitment to our residents and visitors,” said Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk “If you’re in distress and you were that far out and we are the closest unit to you, or we can get there the fastest, we’re coming to get you.”

It’s that commitment to keeping everyone safe that keeps Cpl. Byrnes out on the water every day.

In the end, Snyder and her friends were let off with a warning for speeding in the no-wake zone and were able to enjoy the rest of their day.

The CCSO marine unit is a critical part of the marine emergency response team, or MERT, which is made up of boats from multiple agencies that train and work together.

Next time you’re out on on the water, know there’s always someone out there looking after you.

Reporter: Rich Kolko

