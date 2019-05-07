Hendry County man arrested for crude school shooting threat meme

A Hendry County man has been arrested for posting a crude meme threatening to shoot up a school.

The suspect, Juan Jesus Madrid, 28 faces a charge of Written Threats to Kill or do Bodily Injury.

Madrid posted a meme with what appeared to be three young girls making fun of a young man. The young man looked dejected, with a caption that said, “You won’t be laughing when then chopper rounds spraying thru the halls.”

Madrid shared the meme because he thought it was funny. But, deputies said it violates Florida law.

“This is something that is very concerning because for some reason people are not grasping the concept that what they are doing is not a joke,” said Steve Whidden, Hendry County sheriff. “In fact, it’s a crime.”