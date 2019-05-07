Community voices ideas for the Stars Complex expansion project

Getting kids off the streets.

A significant expansion project is planned for the Stars Complex in Fort Myers. The company in charge of it said a lot of people have great ideas for the best way to use the new space. Some of it included programs for older kids and adults to help kids stay out of trouble.

Rhiauni Bonhomme and Jordan Tyre are some of the kids who come to the Stars Complex after school. While they like to dance, the playground is their chosen place for activities.

With programs like summer camp, flag football and playing games after school, between 600 and 700 kids use the center.

Marcus Willis grew up nearby the complex. He said he has been coming to the facility since he was 5-years-old.

“It’s limited,” Willis said. “I think like once you get to high school, I think that’s why we’re having a lot of violence. That’s going on in our city because kids are limited to what they can do. There isn’t enough centers.”

But adding more programs geared toward older kids is one of the ideas families have now the Stars Complex is expanding. A workshop held at the complex Tuesday evening was a chance for the community to give their opinion on what the complex needs.

Career development classes, more art programs, upgrades to the swimming pool and football field are some of what is being considered for the expansion’s designs. Even Dr. Ann Murphy, who the center is named after, heard from those who came.

”The programs have been a success,” Ken Knight said. “We want to keep that flow going. We want to keep being successful.”

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

