Woman pulls gator from her pants during traffic stop

A Charlotte County woman pulled an alligator out of her pants during a traffic stop.

The incident happened when a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy asked her a standard question during a traffic stop.

“Do you have anything else?” the deputy said.

Upon the question, she pulled an alligator out of her pants. Law enforcement would also find 41 turtles in the car.

According to the Facebook post, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took over the investigation from there.

Writer: WINK News