Dump truck overturns after collision with a UPS truck on Corkscrew Road

Estero Fire and San Carlos Park Fire Protection & Rescue Service District say they are on the scene of a crash at Corkscrew Road and Alico.



Estero Fire said in a Facebook post that the crash includes a UPS truck and a dump truck.

The dump truck is overturned in the woods and the driver is currently being extricated.

