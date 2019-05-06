Student arrested for written threat at G. Weaver Hipps Elementary

A threat found at a school in Lee County was found not to be credible.

However, Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a student Monday after a teacher reported finding a written threat in a classroom bathroom at G. Weaver Hipps Elementary School in Lehigh Acres.

The school notified its school resource officer. Through investigation, the student who wrote the threat was found and arrested.

“Please discuss with your child it is important to notify administration as soon as possible when the threat is made, whether the comment is made by a friend,” Rob Spicker sent in an email from Lee County Public Schools.

For more information and resources, you can visit the district’s school safety page.

Writer: Jack Lowenstein