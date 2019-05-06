Sanibel police officer dies after collapse during training exercise

Officer Anthony Neri of Sanibel Police Department died of natural causes Monday. Neri collapsed during a training exercise and was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Neri began his career with the Sanibel in 2012 as a police aide. In 2015, Neri was promoted to police officer.

Prior to joining the SPD, Neri had a 30-year career as a revenue officer with the U.S. Department of Treasury. He also had worked three years as a police officer with the Union Township, New Jersey Police Department.

Writer: WINK News