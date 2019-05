Roadblock clear, crash on southbound I-75 in North Fort Myers

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash on southbound I-75 mile marker 145 in North Fort Myers Monday.

The crash was just north of Slater Road and north of the Bayshore Road exit.

The roadblock is clear. Traffic is slow-moving.

Drivers are advised to use caution.

Viewer video submitted to WINK News.

Writer: Jack Lowenstein