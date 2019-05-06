Punta Gorda police identify body found in Peace River

Punta Gorda Police Department identified 68-year-old Robert Allan Sloan as the body found in Peace River just east of Barron Collier Bridge in Charlotte County Monday morning.

According to PGPD’s Facebook post, Sloan is from Chestertown, Maryland but had been living on his boat in the area.

PGPD is still waiting for Sloan’s medical report to be released but do not suspect it was a suspicious death.

At 7 a.m. PGPD received a call that a boater had found a body in the Peace River.

“The body was found in the Peace River away from the shore, but in the general area of Bayfront Health Punta Gorda,” said PGPD PIO Dylan Renz.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders