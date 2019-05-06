Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile as they pose for the media in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017. It was announced Monday that Prince Harry, fifth in line for the British throne, will marry American actress Meghan Markle in the spring, confirming months of rumors. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
Prince Harry and Meghan have healthy baby boy

Published: May 6, 2019 9:47 AM EDT

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are the proud parents of a new baby boy.

The baby, who has not yet been named, is seventh in line for the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II’s eighth great-grandchild.

It is the first child for Harry and Meghan, who married a year ago. Harry spoke before cameras on Monday afternoon.

The duchess is a 37-year-old retired American actress formerly known as Meghan Markle. The 34-year-old prince is the son of Prince Charles – next in line for the throne – and Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Harry has long spoken of his desire to start a family.

