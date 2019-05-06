CAPE CORAL
Police investigating robbery at Walgreen liquor store in Cape Coral
Cape Coral Police Department is investigating a robbery at a Walgreens liquor store in Cape Coral Monday night.
Police are at the scene on Cape Coral Parkway East. The robbery happened just after 8 p.m.
According to CCPD, two suspects fled in a tan SUV in an unknown direction.
A store clerk was pepper sprayed during the robbery and was treated by medics at the scene.
Anyone with information can contact CCPD at 239-574-3223.