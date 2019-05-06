Police investigating robbery at Walgreen liquor store in Cape Coral

Cape Coral Police Department is investigating a robbery at a Walgreens liquor store in Cape Coral Monday night.

Police are at the scene on Cape Coral Parkway East. The robbery happened just after 8 p.m.

According to CCPD, two suspects fled in a tan SUV in an unknown direction.

A store clerk was pepper sprayed during the robbery and was treated by medics at the scene.

Anyone with information can contact CCPD at 239-574-3223.

Writer: Jack Lowenstein