Naples tops the list of southern “boomtowns”

Four cities in the state of Florida places in the top 10 of booming southern towns according to a list made by GOBankingRates.

Personal finance website GOBankingRates analyzed 347 American cities with populations of 500,000 or under, looking for places experiencing a combination of economic prosperity, population growth and rising incomes. To rank the top “boomtowns,” or cities that meet these criteria, the site looked at five-year data on population, housing, GDP and per capita income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Naples was number one on the list with personal income growth in 2012-1017 of 22.8%, a population growth of 6.8% and GDP increase of 34% in the same time period.

Second on the list was Sebastian, Florida with 20.9% PIG, PG of 9.3%, and GDP increase of 23.5%.

Other cities like Miami, Florida came in at number 5 on the list, and Port St. Lucie came in at number 8 on the list.

If you would like to view the full list of booming cities in the U.S. visit the GulfShore Life website here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders