Michael Cohen reporting to one of America’s “cushiest prisons”

President Trump’s former attorney and personal fixer Michael Cohen is heading to prison on Monday to begin serving his three-year sentence, at a facility Forbes once ranked as one of “America’s 10 Cushiest Prisons.” Cohen was convicted for crimes including tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance.

Speaking to reporters in New York City before traveling to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution, which is about 70 miles outside of New York City, Cohen said that upon his release, “I hope that when I rejoin my family and friends that the country will be in a place without xenophobia, injustice and lies at the helm of our country.”

Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Leaves Manhattan Apartment For Three-Year Prison Sentence

“There still remains much to be told and I look forward to the day when I can share the truth,” he added.

Cohen is now scheduled to report to Federal Correctional institution Otisville in New York. Cohen joins a cast of other big-name inmates, including “Jersey Shore” star-turned-tax fraud convict Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino and the failed Fyre Festival’s Billy McFarland.

According to the prison’s orientation handbook, inmates are advised upon their arrival that, “You are now in the custody and care of Federal Bureau of Prisons staff of the Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville, New York… This is a community and although you did not choose to be here, you are expected to respect the rights of others, both fellow inmates and staff. You are expected to obey the rules and conduct yourself in a responsible fashion.”

However, the Associated Press notes that the prison has some nice amenities. Inmates have lockers to store personal belongings, they can do their own laundry in washers and dryers and use microwaves to heat up food. They also have access to ice machines. It also has tennis courts, horseshoes and cardio equipment, leading the Associated Press to observe that it’s “the closest thing the federal prison system has to sleepaway camp.”

Author: CBS News