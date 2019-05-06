Man kicked out of parents’ house returns and beats up the pet sitter

Cape Coral Police say on May 4, around 6:14 am, they responded to a call for service at a home where a man beat up his parents’ pet sitter after the son had been kicked out of the house.

Police say as the officer arrived to the house the victim was seen standing in front of the residence with a large amount of blood on his face, body, and arms. His left eye had a major contusion and was swollen nearly closed.

An investigation determined that Michael Lee Capobianco, 40, was kicked out of his parents’ house but returned when they were gone and broke in to their home.

Upon arrival at the residence, the victim, who was pet sitting used the key he has for the residence and unlocked the front door to go in and feed the dog. Once he got inside he found Capobianco already inside so he confronted him at the front door.

The victim informed Capobianco that he is not allowed at the residence and had to leave. Capobianco then attacked the victim hitting him numerous times in the head and about his body with a closed fist.

Police say Capobianco then placed the victim in a choke hold and applied pressure to the point it caused the victim to loss consciousness. The victim was then kicked in the face and head several times.

Capobianco was arrested for Aggravated Battery following the investigation.

Capobianco did commit Aggravated Battery when he actually and intentionally struck the victim against his will and intentionally caused bodily harm resulting in great bodily harm, permanent disability or permanent disfigurement.

Capobianco was later transferred to Lee County Jail.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders