Lee County ceremony will honor the lives of fallen law enforcement

The ceremony honoring the lives of fallen law enforcement and the service they unselfishly gave to the public will take place on Tuesday.

The Lee County Fallen Officer Memorial Ceremony, scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the main pavilion in Centennial Park, respects the memory of those who gave their lives from the Fort Myers Police Department, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Family members, the public and sworn members of all branches of law enforcement are invited to attend and pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, the press Fort Myers Police Department press release states. The event will recognize the start of National Police Week, which is from May 12 through May 18.

Writer: Michael Mora