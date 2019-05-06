Jury in the Sievers’ murder trial seek an extensive background check

Lawyers for two men on trial for Dr. Teresa Sievers’ murder want to know everything about you before you even step in the courtroom. If you get called for jury duty in this high profiles case, you could get an extensive background check before you are chosen.

One attorney said this would help streamline picking jurors. However, some said that would make them uncomfortable.

In less than one month, two sets of juries will hear the case against Mark Sievers and Jimmy Rodgers. Both are on trial for the murder of the victim. The co-defendants will each get their jury. Now, their attorneys are asking the judge for a list of those prospective jurors’ prior to the trial in June.

The attorneys are also asking for their answers to a questionnaire.

“How would you feel about the attorneys having your name, address, jury questionnaire prior to even being selected as a jury member?” said Taylor Petras, a WINK News reporter.

“I would be very uncomfortable with that because then I think it becomes part of public record,” Michael Tetkoski said. “I don’t have a problem as a prospective juror that they ask questions in the courtroom that are pertinent to the case and my knowledge of the case, but I would not want them to have all my personal details beforehand.”

“No problem with that,” Attorney Daniel Garza said. “They can’t do anything with it.”

Garza, who is not involved in the case, said having the information ahead of time will help narrow down a large jury pool.

“You want to make sure that everybody’s rights are intact, but you also want to bring any challenges to any potential juror,” Garza said. “You want to be able to do it the right way and not do it at the last minute.”

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Michael Mora