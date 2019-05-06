Horrifying claims at a Fort Myers assisted living facility

Horrifying claims of sexual abuse and putting patients at risk for Hepatitis-B. That is some of what is in a 50-page complaint against an assisted living facility that is about to be shut down.

Dozens of patients at the Lamplight Inn in south Fort Myers said they do not know where they will go now.

Residents put in imminent danger in a failure to protect them from alleged sexual assault and risking serious illness. Bold complaints lodged against a Lamplight in a recent 50-page complaint from the Agency for Health Care Administration.

Last week, we told you Lamplight faced $42,000 in state fines and was shutting down. The closure is leaving people who live there, like Billy Komer, with only 45 days to move out.

The administrative complaint lists four class one violations. One of those, which details the alleged sexual assault of a mute patient with a traumatic brain injury, is something the document states happened because of a failure to provide adequate supervision.

Last October, AHCA filed another administrative complaint. This time, nearly 80 pages long with close to $50,000 in fines and detailing patient rooms with peeling floors and bugs.

We tried reaching out to the business owners and a lawyer representing Lamplight. But we never heard back. On Friday, the state’s Division of Administration Hearings closed its two open cases against the facility. We are still waiting for details on the settlement.

Komer was one of the 96 people living at Lamplight as of March. He said he never had a problem. His concern now is finding a new home.

“You know, we were promised that this unit wasn’t going to close,” Komer said.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Michael Mora