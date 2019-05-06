Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in Walmart jewelry theft

Do you recognize this man?

Detectives are seeking to identify a retail theft suspect so he can join his accomplice in jail.

The male suspect exiting Walmart at 19100 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte joined Nathaniel Gelakoska, 26, of Fort Myers during a retail theft of jewelry on April 3, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The jewelry is valued at around $6,000 was stolen. Gelakoska is currently in custody in the Lee County Jail.

If you have information on the man’s identity, please contact CCSO Detective Barker by calling (941) 639-2101.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through our mobile app or to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers (1-800-780-TIPS). Tips provided to Crime Stoppers are eligible for a cash reward if the information provided leads to an arrest.