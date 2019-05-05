TV show looks to help solve Fort Myers cold case

It’s been three years since a woman was shot and killed in her Fort Myers apartment. And her killer is still on our streets. The Fort Myers Police Department could soon be getting some help in solving this cold case.

“Cold Justice,” a true crime TV series, wants to produce a segment to help track down the person who shot and killed 26-year-old Heyzel Obando.

Fort Myers City Council will discuss and make the decision whether to approve the segment at its scheduled meeting Monday.

Three years after the brutal Valentine’s Day murder of Obando, a Fort Myers mother of two, the killer has not been caught. Previous records show Obando’s partner Earl Joiner was arrested on other unrelated charges. But Joiner was never named a suspect in her murder.

City documents show the production company and police want team up to uncover evidence and prosecute a killer.

The mayor also has to sign off on the agreement to share photos, videos and files from Obando’s case.

If cameras start rolling, many hope it results in justice on and off screen for Heyzel Obando and her family.

If the show moves forward, it will start right away. Production is set for May 31 to June 7.

Cold Justice has a successful track record with FMPD. Two other cases ended in arrests and convictions.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Jack Lowenstein