Mark Morgan. (Credit: AP)
Mark Morgan. (Credit: AP)
WASHINGTON

Trump announces Mark Morgan as the new head of ICE

Published: May 5, 2019 11:07 AM EDT
Updated: May 5, 2019 11:24 AM EDT

President Donald Trump announced Mark Morgan as the head of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a tweet Sunday morning.

The announcement by the president comes amid a staff shakeup in the administration. Trump has expressed his intent to enforce a stricter immigration policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In April, Morgan expressed his support to an idea floated by Trump to send immigrants from the border to sanctuary cities. He has also said he supports building a border wall, a signature campaign issue of the president.

Morgan, a former FBI agent, has previously served as the Border Patrol chief in the final months of former President Barack Obama’s administration. Trump removed Morgan from the position soon after becoming president.

Writer:Michael Mora
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media