Trump announces Mark Morgan as the new head of ICE

President Donald Trump announced Mark Morgan as the head of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a tweet Sunday morning.

I am pleased to inform all of those that believe in a strong, fair and sound Immigration Policy that Mark Morgan will be joining the Trump Administration as the head of our hard working men and women of ICE. Mark is a true believer and American Patriot. He will do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019

The announcement by the president comes amid a staff shakeup in the administration. Trump has expressed his intent to enforce a stricter immigration policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In April, Morgan expressed his support to an idea floated by Trump to send immigrants from the border to sanctuary cities. He has also said he supports building a border wall, a signature campaign issue of the president.

Morgan, a former FBI agent, has previously served as the Border Patrol chief in the final months of former President Barack Obama’s administration. Trump removed Morgan from the position soon after becoming president.

Writer: Michael Mora