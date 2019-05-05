Taste of the Beach kicks-off on Fort Myers Beach

Locals and visitors on Fort Myers Beach Sunday are enjoying a little taste of what the town has to offer.

The Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts the 24th Annual Taste of the Beach. Local restaurants from all over the island came out to participate in the festival. The event featured live music and friendly food competition with Fort Myers Beach chefs.

Locals said they looked forward to the event because it brings more money to the area, especially in the off-season.

“Usually they say season usually ends after Easter and after it being Easter and seeing a lot of locals coming out is very nice,” said Hunter Bates, a server at Pink Shell. “Everyone’s coming out and seeing everything and they’re actually having a good time.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce, the Alliance for the Arts and a new grant dedicated to water research.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

