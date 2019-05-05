One dead following crash on Camp Keais Road in Collier County

One person has died following a crash on Camp Keias Road in Collier County on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says a Chevy Cobalt was traveling southbound on Camp Keais Road south of Ranch One Rd. while a second vehicle was traveling northbound on Camp Keais Road heading towards each other.

The Cobalt veered in a southeasterly direction, crossed the safety zone and traveled into the northbound lane.

The second vehicle, a Hyundai Sonata, attempted to avoid the Cobalt by

veering in a northeasterly direction. The Cobalt continued in a southeasterly direction causing the front left to collide with the front left of the Sonata.

The driver of the Cobalt suffered fatal injuries.

The name of the driver that died has not been released.

Writer: Jack Lowenstein