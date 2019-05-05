Credit: Florida Highway Patrol. Writer:Jack Lowenstein Published: May 5, 2019 3:59 PM EDT Updated: May 5, 2019 5:05 PM EDT - Advertisement - Recommended Crash with injuries on Camp Keais Rd in Ave Maria Crash with injuries southbound I-75 south of Bonita Beach Road EAST NAPLES Crash with injuries on US 41 and Thomasson Dr. in East Naples Published: May 5, 2019 3:59 PM EDT Updated: May 5, 2019 5:05 PM EDT Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash with injuries on U.S. 41 (Tamiami Trail E) and Thomasson Drive in East Naples Sunday. According to FHP, the roadway has been cleared. Drivers are advised to use caution. Writer:Jack Lowenstein SHARE