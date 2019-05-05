Credit: Florida Highway Patrol.
EAST NAPLES

Crash with injuries on US 41 and Thomasson Dr. in East Naples

Published: May 5, 2019 3:59 PM EDT
Updated: May 5, 2019 5:05 PM EDT

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash with injuries on U.S. 41 (Tamiami Trail E) and Thomasson Drive in East Naples Sunday.

According to FHP, the roadway has been cleared.

Drivers are advised to use caution.

Writer:Jack Lowenstein
