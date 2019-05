Crash with injuries on Camp Keais Rd in Ave Maria

Immokalee Fire Control District responded to a head-on crash with injuries involving two vehicles on Camp Keais Road and Pope John Paul II Boulevard in Ave Maria Sunday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, three people were seriously injured in the crash and taken to nearby hospitals, two flown by trauma helicopter.

The roadway is clear.

Drivers use caution.

Writer: Jack Lowenstein