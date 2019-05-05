Credit: Google Maps. Writer:Jack Lowenstein Published: May 5, 2019 4:12 PM EDT Updated: May 5, 2019 5:04 PM EDT - Advertisement - Recommended Crash with injuries on Camp Keais Rd in Ave Maria Crash with injuries southbound I-75 south of Bonita Beach Road COLLIER COUNTY Crash on northbound I-75 east of Collier Blvd exit Published: May 5, 2019 4:12 PM EDT Updated: May 5, 2019 5:04 PM EDT Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash on the northbound I-75 (Alligator Alley) mile marker 98 in Collier County Sunday. The crash was just east of the Collier Boulevard exit. According to FHP, the roadway has been cleared. Writer:Jack Lowenstein SHARE