Credit: Google Maps.
COLLIER COUNTY

Crash on northbound I-75 east of Collier Blvd exit

Published: May 5, 2019 4:12 PM EDT
Updated: May 5, 2019 5:04 PM EDT

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash on the northbound I-75 (Alligator Alley) mile marker 98 in Collier County Sunday.

The crash was just east of the Collier Boulevard exit.

According to FHP, the roadway has been cleared.

Writer:Jack Lowenstein
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media