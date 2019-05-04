Suspect arrested in connection to Charlotte County gas station robberies

A suspect is in custody Saturday morning after a tip came into Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Shamar Dameon Blair, 22, of Port Charlotte was arrested Friday evening after detectives found evidence linking him to the crimes.

Blair is charged with multiple crimes for his involvement in the recent robberies to the Marathon and Circle K gas stations, as well as a robbery at the Peachland Publix on April 9.

Detectives received information that Blair was involved in the gas station robberies and were able to quickly identify a blue Jeep Compass registered to Blair’s mother matched the vehicle driven by the suspect. The vehicle was seen in those robberies on a business’s surveillance camera and a witness provided a license plate number that partially matched the assigned tag.

When questioned, detectives say Blair gave a false name. Blair was charged with False ID to LEO, Possession of Marijuana Less than 20 grams, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

During a search of Blair, an iPhone that was disabled was found, which indicated that the device’s passcode was entered incorrectly too many times. The phone matched the description of a phone stolen during the Marathon gas station robbery. Blair was transported to a CCSO District Office for further questioning.

During a search of his home deputies found a black pair of Puma sweatpants and a pair of Nike shoes. All items that matched those worn by the suspect in the surveillance videos of the gas station robberies.

Additionally, the victim in the Peachland Publix robbery was able to positively identify Blair in a photo lineup.

Shamar Blair is charged with Robbery with a Firearm (2 counts), Grand Theft (2 Counts), and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon for his involvement in the robberies at the Marathon Gas Station and Peachland Publix. He faces additional charges from the Punta Gorda Police Department for his involvement in the Circle K robbery in their jurisdiction.

Due to the similarities of the crimes, Blair is also a person of interest in the robbery that occurred at the Kings Highway Pizza Hut on April 2. That incident is still under investigation.