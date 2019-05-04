ORLANDO

Everblades win in OT to advance to conference final

Published: May 4, 2019 12:01 AM EDT
Updated: May 4, 2019 7:09 PM EDT

The Florida Everblades pulled out a big double overtime win against the Orlando Solar Bears to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Blades played two rounds of extra hockey before scoring the game winner to defeat the Solar Bears 2-1 in Game 5 of the second round in the Kelly Cup Playoffs Friday at Amway Center in Orlando.

The Blades will face the winner of the series between the Newfoundland Growlers and Manchester Monarchs in the conference finals.

Reporter:Andrew Keesee
Writer:Jack Lowenstein
