Everblades win in OT to advance to conference final

The Florida Everblades pulled out a big double overtime win against the Orlando Solar Bears to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Blades played two rounds of extra hockey before scoring the game winner to defeat the Solar Bears 2-1 in Game 5 of the second round in the Kelly Cup Playoffs Friday at Amway Center in Orlando.

The Blades will face the winner of the series between the Newfoundland Growlers and Manchester Monarchs in the conference finals.

For the second straight season, the @FL_Everblades are headed to the Eastern Conference Finalshttps://t.co/Ln4WlgbhP3 — ECHL (@ECHL) May 4, 2019

Reporter: Andrew Keesee

Writer: Jack Lowenstein