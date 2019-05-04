Country House wins 2019 Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security gets disqualified

Country House won the 145th Kentucky Derby on Saturday after Maximum Security became the first horse to be disqualified in the history of the storied race. Maximum Security crossed the finish line first, but there was an objection on the field and the horse in second place, Country House, was declared the winner.

After deliberating for nearly 25 minutes, three stewards determined that Maximum Security strayed from his lane before being clear of another horse, impending War of Will, and nearly causing the horses to collide.

Country House, a 3-year-old colt ridden by Flavien Prat, was a 65-to-1 longshot to win the Derby. This means he paid out $132.40 on a $2 bet.

Rain poured for nearly an hour before post time, forcing officials to downgrade the track condition to sloppy for the third year in a row. This year’s race was tinged with drama days before the race, as the favorite Omaha Beach, was forced to pull out over breathing issues.

After an inquiry ruling, 65-1 Country House is the winner of the Kentucky Derby. pic.twitter.com/BPYXyEdmWb — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 4, 2019

Author: JUSTIN CARISSIMO, THOM CRAVER/ CBS News