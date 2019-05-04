1 dead, 2 missing after silicone plant explosion in Illinois

One person is dead and two are missing after an explosion rocked a silicone plant in the Illinois city of Waukegan Friday night, according to Waukegan fire marshal Steven Lenzi. Emergency crews in Waukegan suspended the search for the missing employees due to hazardous material and the structural integrity of the building. Officials said it is unlikely the missing people survived the explosion, CBS Chicago reported.

Officials said nine people were in the building at the time of the blast in the city north of Chicago. Four people were transported to local hospitals.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of all involved in this horrific incident, ” Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi said in a statement. “Our personnel worked tirelessly through the night to control this scene with help from many neighboring agencies.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the explosion, which damaged at least five other buildings in the area, according to officials.

AB Specialty Silicones manufactures and distributes various grades of silicone products, CBS Chicago reported.

Author: CBS News