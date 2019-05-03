Tips to keep your perishable foods fresher for longer

Did you know that breaking your banana bunch apart can make them last two weeks, compared to just one week together? Each year, about 160 billion dollars’ worth of produce is thrown away in the U.S. How often are you throwing away food?

If your cheeses aren’t lasting the average three weeks in the fridge, pay attention to your fingers! To avoid transferring bacteria and promoting mold growth, don’t touch your cheese when cutting it. You can also hold off mold in pasta sauces by storing them upside down. Place a paper towel over lettuce to absorb moisture and prevent wilting … and store citrus in a cool dark place to lengthen their lives.

For the rest of your home, make flowers last longer by adding a cap of vodka or bleach to their water, and make candles burn longer by placing them in the freezer a day before burning. With ways to get the most out of your stuff, to get more from your cleaning products, cut dish sponges in half to double their use, and choose re-usable microfiber cloths instead of disposable mopping pads.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Hayley Hudson, Producer; Jamison Koczan, Videographer and Editor.

Reporter: Allison Gormly

