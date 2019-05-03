Jury finds man guilty of sexual battery on a child, faces up to life in prison

Gilberto Antonio Mulgado, 35, was found guilty as charged with Custodial Sexual Battery following a three day trial in Lee County. Mulgado faces up to life in prison. The jury came back with the verdict late last night after deliberating for about 45 minutes.

The defendant committed acts of sexual battery upon a child for several years. The victim told a guidance counselor at her school about the abuse who then reported it to authorities. Mulgado was arrested in 2017. His sentencing is set for June 10.

Assistant State Attorney’s Jessica Horowitz and Agnieszka Osowicka handled the case.