Information on SWFL college graduation ceremonies

On Friday and Saturday two colleges here in Southwest Florida are set to have their seniors walk across the stage and receive the coveted diploma.

Florida South Western holds their two ceremonies on Friday , with one beginning at 10 am, and the second beginning at 2 pm.

A total of 3,278 students will earn their degrees. More than 1,000 graduates have registered to participate in this year’s commencement ceremonies taking place at Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

Guests are encouraged not to bring bags into the arena. This includes backpacks, purses, briefcases, duffle bags or coolers. Guests that choose to bring a bag will be able to bring in the following:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12”x 6”x 12”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags with or without handle or strap and does not exceed 4.5”x 6.5”

Diaper bags (with child) after inspection

An exception will be made for medically necessary items that cannot fit into a clear plastic bag, after proper inspection

FSW has sent out an additional prohibited items list that you can view here.

For more information about parking and other questions you may have visit the FSW website here.

Florida Gulf Coast University is also set to have their graduation on Saturday, May 4.

The university will host it’s largest graduating class in history with 3 separate ceremonies starting on Saturday at 9 am and ending around 9 pm.

The ceremonies will be at the Alico Arena in south Fort Myers.

For more information on this event visit the FGCU graduation website here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders