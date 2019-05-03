Fort Myers removing metal sculptures downtown, moving to new locations

Local statues could have a new home pretty soon.

Fort Myers officials said the city will be taking most of the metal art installations that reside downtown and place them elsewhere in Fort Myers.

”Moving them to the outskirts or away from where people are generally concentrated is going to really have a derogatory effect,” Andrew Thompson said.

The city’s public art committee plans to create art hubs with the sculptures that are being removed from downtown.

“I’m sure other art could be put into some different areas instead of moving these,” local artist Connie Roy said.

Not everyone is upset to see them go, however. Some say a couple of the statues are obscene such as one that depicts a man urinating. People believe that type of art shouldn’t be on display in the heart of the city.

The city would not tell us which statues are being moved or when. The new locations are still being planned.

”Some people are offended by genitalia what can I tell ya?” Thompson said.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein