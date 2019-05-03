FGCU’s largest graduation class ever walks across the stage Saturday.

It’s that time of year again where all the hard working seniors finally get to put on the cap and gown and walk across the stage to receive that diploma they worked so hard for.

Right here in Southwest Florida, Florida Gulf Coast University will host their largest graduating class ever. So many students are scheduled to walk across the stage that the university is holding three separate ceremonies on Saturday.

The first ceremony is set to start at 9 am on Saturday morning with the final one ending around 9 pm.

The university attributes the large number of graduates to it’s student success as well as the enrollment management initiative, which is something that President Michael Martin introduced in 2018.

It was an initiative after staff and more than 50 students completed a 15 month review. The president appointed former Dean Mitch Cordova to get the ball rolling to help students graduate in 4 years. So far the results have been positive.

“They’re being more intentional in utilizing the resources we have to help them find their way and persist and of course graduating in four years,” said Dean Cordova.

And if you can not make the ceremony, there will be a live stream of the event at the Cohen Center as well as online for family and friends.

For more information on event parking as well as other information about the ceremony visit the FGCU website here.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders