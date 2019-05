FEMA grants Lee County $36 million for debris removal

We are less than a month away from hurricane season. And more than a year and a half since Hurricane Irma. People are still struggling to get their homes repaired. Some good news — Lee County will receive $36 million reimbursement for debris removal.

The county applied for funding more than a year ago to cover the $40 million expense from the storm.

Writer: WINK News