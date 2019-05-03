Police name victim in fatal Cape Coral hit-and-run crash, have person of interest

Cape Coral Police have a person of interest and the possible suspect vehicle that was involved in the fatal hit-and-run traffic crash Friday morning at Cape Coral Pkwy. E and Coronado Pkwy.

According to police, Gregory Moore, 71, of Cape Coral was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk zone around 6:30 a.m. Friday and was struck and killed by a driver at the intersection.

The driver fled the scene.

Video shows paramedics draping Moore’s body with an American Flag, and his friends say he was a veteran.

Mike Ulrich says he was shaken after learning of the crash calling it a shock, “It’s a shock. It’s a shock, let’s put it that way. Everybody’s kind of handling it in their own way.”

Ulrich, who is blind, says this intersection is a nightmare for pedestrians, crosswalk or not, “So am I a little gun-shy today? you better believe it.”

Others told us this intersection has long lights and people tend to speed straight through them.

Now, after roads finally reopened, neighbors are waiting for investigators to identify the driver who left the scene.

Police also say alcohol or drugs may be a factor in the crash.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Lincoln Saunders