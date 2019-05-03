Family kayaks state waterways promoting water quality

One family wants change throughout our state. They are acting in order to help spark that change. Putting their arms to work, this family plans to trek across our waterways, kayaking for hundreds of miles.

Three children, Jordyn, Taylor and Marcus Howard, and their father, Jeremy Howard, are traveling more than 1,500 miles around the state and cleaning up the waterways as they go.

“Whenever I pick up trash, I always feel that I have committed my part to society,” said 15-year-old Marcus.

The Howard family has worked on their goal of circumnavigating Florida for the past three years. They call it Adventures For Change, raising money to combat water quality issues; although, they travel around the country each spring. They return to Florida to pick up where they left off.

The Howard family’s goal for 2019 is to make it to Everglades National Park. Their journey can be tracked on their website.

“My hope is that my kids will grow up never knowing that there’s not anything that they can’t do that they put their mind to,” Jeremy said.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Jack Lowenstein