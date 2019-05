Community builds Immokalee family home after Hurricane Irma destroyed theirs

An Immokalee family finally has a new home after Hurricane Irma left them homeless, all while the mom fought cancer.

Several organizations and volunteers in Immokalee came together to build Deborah Coe and her family a home.

Coe, like Immokalee, stood strong through stormy weather. Then, the community began to rebuild together.

Reporter: Melinda Lee