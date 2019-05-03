Collier County child escapes kidnapper after sexual battery

On Thursday, Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Amaya, 51, for a sexual battery of an underage girl at an auto repair shop off Exchange Avenue in Collier County.

According to the CCSO arrest report, Amaya kidnapped the victim and took her on errands during the day then returned to the auto repair shop, where Amaya was living, and left her there. During that time, the victim thought she was locked inside the shop and also said Amaya took her cell phone.

Amaya returned to the shop and then the victim said he sexually battered her. The victim got her cell phone back afterward. She called for help from someone she knew personally but did not get an answer. After Amaya went to bed, the victim stayed the night there.

The next morning, Amaya left to get coffee, and the victim called 911. Deputies responded to rescue her and waited for Amaya to return.

Amaya returned and spoke to deputies, denying the actions the victim accused him of. Medical examination of the victim tested positive for what the victim reported. And Deputies arrested Amaya.

Amaya faces felony charges for Sexual Battery and False Imprisonment.

Amaya was taken to Naples Jail Center and remain behind bars without a set bond amount. He is scheduled to appear in court at the end of May.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Jack Lowenstein