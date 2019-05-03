Charlotte County parents previously reported arrested for child’s death

According to an official affidavit, the parents of a child who died in their care and three other neglected children were visited by Florida Department of Health over a year ago before they were recently arrested.

Kenneth Adams, 33, and Brittaney Williams, 25, were arrested Thursday after Charlotte County Sheriff’s Offices concluded its investigation and found signs they had abused and neglected their children, leading to the recent death of their 14-month-old daughter.

Florida Department of Children and Families told CCSO the department of health made a visit April, 5 2018 to the home, and Williams declined assistance. The children’s names are being protected by Marsy’s Law. A large dog also lived in the home.

All of the children were considered emaciated and behind on overall care, which included immunizations. Adams admitted the condition of the home was disgusting and was embarrassed to have allow deputies inside.

“These children were forced to live in deplorable conditions that no child should have to experience, said DCF Secretary Chad Poppell in a statement. “The department has opened a child death investigation to thoroughly review the circumstances that led to this child’s tragic death. Additionally, I have ordered a complete review of all prior interactions with the child welfare system.”

Williams, who is currently pregnant, admitted to smoking marijuana presently and during pregnancy with her 14-month-old daughter.

According to the CCSO report, law enforcement and EMS responded to the home off the 29000 block of Shell Creek Court. When they arrived, the baby was not breathing, and Charlotte County EMS were performing CPR on her inside the car port of the home.

Kenneth was at the home, and the baby’s grandmother, Teresa Williams, 55, was there too.

According to the press release, further investigation found the home in deplorable conditions. Three other children were at the home with major signs of neglect. A doctor said one of the children showed signs for potential future blindness.

The three children, who are a 5-year-old, a 4-year-old and a three year old, are all in the care of DCF.

For the child’s death, Adams and Williams face charges for Aggravated Abuse and Neglect Of A Child With Great Bodily Harm. For the neglect and ill health of the other three children, they both face charges for Aggravated Abuse and Neglect Of A Child With Great Bodily Harm.

Both Adams and Williams were taken to Charlotte County Jail.

To report an abuse case like this, Florida Department of Children and Families’ abuse hotline is 1-800-962-2873.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Erika Jackson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein