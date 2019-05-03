Airplane goes off runway at air station in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry confirmed a commercial plane went off a runway and into the St. Johns River at Naval Air Station Jacksonville Friday night.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted everyone on the plane is safe.

#JSO Marine Unit was called to assist @NASJax_ in reference to a commercial airplane in shallow water. The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for. pic.twitter.com/4n1Fyu5nTS — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) May 4, 2019

737 with 142 people on board crashed at NAS JAX… and from fire fighters on scene everyone is ok. #BREAKING @ActionNewsJax — John Bachman (@BachmanANjax) May 4, 2019

We have a commercial plane down on the river. I’ve been briefed by our Fire and Rescue. They are on the scene. While they work please pray. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) May 4, 2019

