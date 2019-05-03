Credit: Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Airplane goes off runway at air station in Jacksonville

Published: May 3, 2019
Updated: May 3, 2019 11:07 PM EDT

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry confirmed a commercial plane went off a runway and into the St. Johns River at Naval Air Station Jacksonville Friday night.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted everyone on the plane is safe.

