3 dogs rescued from hot car in North Fort Myers

Dogs were found trapped inside a hot car in Lee County. The inside of the car reached more than 100 degrees. As we get deeper into the summer months, warnings for hot days become more important.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Lee County Domestic Animal Services rescued three dogs panting inside a car in a Walmart parking lot in North Fort Myers Thursday while their owner was inside the supermarket shopping.

According to the Lee County DAS report, the owner had the four windows of the car cracked about three inches each.

Collier County Domestic Animal Services said to never leave an animal in a car that isn’t running in the upcoming months. Both Lee and Collier have ordinances against leaving animals in dangerous conditions.

If there is an animal in distress, call police, and they will coordinate with animal control.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Jack Lowenstein