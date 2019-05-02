Sarasota police chief’s daughter injured in line of duty

Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino’s daughter, an officer with Baltimore County Police Department in Maryland, was shot in the line of duty Thursday night.

According to Sarasota Police Department’s post on social media, DiPino’s daughter was seriously injured and transported to the University of Maryland’s trauma center, where she is undergoing surgery.

Chief DiPino is in Maryland now with her daughter and family.

Writer: Jack Lowenstein