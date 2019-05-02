FORT MYERS

National Day of Prayer events in SWFL

Published: May 2, 2019 4:57 AM EDT
Updated: May 2, 2019 10:05 AM EDT

Thursday is the National Day of Prayer and thousands will gather in Southwest Florida to pray to heal the division in this country.

With all the recent attacks on places of religion, the prayer events will be on high alert to make sure everybody will be safe attending these events.

Community Prayer Breakfast in Fort Myers

There are multiple locations in SWFL hosting these events, and you can search for one near you at the National Day of Prayer website here.

This is the list of events in SWFL:

  • Southwest Florida Community Prayer Breakfast
    Location: City of Palms Park
    Fort Myers,
    6:00 AM
  • National Day of Prayer
    Location: Old Lee County Courthouse Steps
    Fort Myers,
    12:00 PM
  • National Day of Prayer with Chuck Pierce
    Location: 6111 South Pointe Blvd
    Fort Myers,
    7:00 PM
  • National Day of Prayer Service
    Location: Calvary Chapel Gulf Coast
    Estero FL,
    12:00 PM
  • National Day of Prayer
    Location: Cambier Park
    Naples FL,
    7:00 PM
  • National day of Prayer
    Location:4900 City Hall Blvd Meeting on the City Greens
    North Port,
    11:00 AM
Reporter:Nicole Lauren
Writer:Lincoln Saunders
