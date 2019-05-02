FORT MYERS
National Day of Prayer events in SWFL
Thursday is the National Day of Prayer and thousands will gather in Southwest Florida to pray to heal the division in this country.
With all the recent attacks on places of religion, the prayer events will be on high alert to make sure everybody will be safe attending these events.
There are multiple locations in SWFL hosting these events, and you can search for one near you at the National Day of Prayer website here.
This is the list of events in SWFL:
- Southwest Florida Community Prayer Breakfast
Location: City of Palms Park
Fort Myers,
6:00 AM
- National Day of Prayer
Location: Old Lee County Courthouse Steps
Fort Myers,
12:00 PM
- National Day of Prayer with Chuck Pierce
Location: 6111 South Pointe Blvd
Fort Myers,
7:00 PM
- National Day of Prayer Service
Location: Calvary Chapel Gulf Coast
Estero FL,
12:00 PM
- National Day of Prayer
Location: Cambier Park
Naples FL,
7:00 PM
- National day of Prayer
Location:4900 City Hall Blvd Meeting on the City Greens
North Port,
11:00 AM