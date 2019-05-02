National Day of Prayer events in SWFL

Thursday is the National Day of Prayer and thousands will gather in Southwest Florida to pray to heal the division in this country.

With all the recent attacks on places of religion, the prayer events will be on high alert to make sure everybody will be safe attending these events.

There are multiple locations in SWFL hosting these events, and you can search for one near you at the National Day of Prayer website here.

This is the list of events in SWFL:

Location: City of Palms Park Fort Myers, 6:00 AM National Day of Prayer

Location: Old Lee County Courthouse Steps Fort Myers, 12:00 PM National Day of Prayer with Chuck Pierce

Location: 6111 South Pointe Blvd Fort Myers, 7:00 PM National Day of Prayer Service

Location: Calvary Chapel Gulf Coast Estero FL, 12:00 PM National Day of Prayer

Location: Cambier Park Naples FL, 7:00 PM National day of Prayer

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders