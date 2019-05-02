Man riding scooter disguised as a grandma steals baby formula from Publix

A suspected thief is wanted after surveillance video catches him stealing baby formula from a Publix grocery store.

According to Cape Coral police, a person reported that they saw a man in his 50s riding on a motorized cart and wearing a blue bonnet cap, black jacket, red/purple flowered long dress and white sneakers at the Publix at 2420 Santa Barbara Blvd.

The suspect was seen hiding 28 Enfamil formula cans under his dress. The man then left the store without paying for any of the formula. Police say the value of items stolen was in excess of $450.

He is also suspected of a similar thefts at other stores in North Fort Myers, Fort Myers, Naples, and Punta Gorda.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223. You can also submit an anonymous tip. Go to www.capecops.com/tips or text a tip- text CCPD+”Your Message” to CRIMES (274637). Finally, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Click here if you are having trouble viewing the video.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders