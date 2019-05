Man bit by shark fishing in Boca Grande Pass

A man was bitten by a shark on his leg in Boca Grande Pass Wednesday night.

Chief C.W. Blosser of Boca Grande Fire Department confirmed crew members were sent out around 6:44 p.m. The man was tarpon fishing and somehow ended up in the water and then bit by the shark.

The man was treated on scene and then flown by helicopter to Lee Memorial Hospital.

It is unclear how the man ended up in the water and what condition he is in.

Writer: Jack Lowenstein